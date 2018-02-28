I have for sale a Moto Tassinari reed setup for the 1200R or 1300R motors. It comes with 3 Moto Tassinari reed assy's with stuffers,aluminum spacer plate & 1 complete extra reed cage assy & another reed cage for parts & some extra reed petals.
If you have a modded 1200/1300 & looking for that something extra...here it is & its worth every penny !! This setup sold new for around $700 & was not massed produced so they are kinna rare. All reeds are in excellent condition. $350 shipped US & will ship world wide.