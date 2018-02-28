pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:46 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,999

    FS Moto Tassinari Reed Yamaha 1200R 1300R

    I have for sale a Moto Tassinari reed setup for the 1200R or 1300R motors. It comes with 3 Moto Tassinari reed assy's with stuffers,aluminum spacer plate & 1 complete extra reed cage assy & another reed cage for parts & some extra reed petals.

    If you have a modded 1200/1300 & looking for that something extra...here it is & its worth every penny !! This setup sold new for around $700 & was not massed produced so they are kinna rare. All reeds are in excellent condition. $350 shipped US & will ship world wide.
