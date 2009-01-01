Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: STX 12F Manual and Muffler Repair Advice #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Georgia Age 39 Posts 3 STX 12F Manual and Muffler Repair Advice Hello!



I am about to embark on a project for my 2007 Kawi STX 12F. My ski keeps blowing a hole in the exhaust hose between the muffler pipe and water box. Currently the exhaust pipe (the 4 chamber part between manifold and blue rubber hose) is corroded. It has not failed yet, but will. I concluded that the muffler corroded because the Stealership had not installed the thin metal ring gasket I see on the diagram. Either way, I will be replacing the pipe because I like my machine to be at 100%.



I would like to do this without unbolting the motor and moving it, I have already moved the waterbox back. I would be grateful for any installation/removal suggestions, tips, etc. I am concerned about breaking bolts due to the corrosion and age of the ski.



I see a few folks have done this and was hoping I could pick someone's brain for help:



Can this be done successfully with the motor in? Should we unbolt and move the motor or do something else to get more room to work?



How bad are they with bolts breaking?



Anything else I should look at or replace while I am in it?



Anyone selling a used muffler pipe or could direct me to someone who may?



Can anyone help with a service manual ( 2007 Kawasaki STX 12F )?



This is my first big job on this ski, so any Kawi-specific knowledge would really help too, I'm really at a loss without a service manual...I am pretty mechanically savvy - I have done overhauls on my Polaris Ranger Crew SXS, Artic Cat ATV and Toyo trucks in the past...



I have been a member for a while and am grateful for all the good knowledge people post. Is there a sticky or how-to somewhere for this process? If not, I will document everything with pics and throw up a step-by-step in case anyone else ever has the immense pleasure of replacing this (sarcasm), when I complete the job. Thanks for any insight you can provide.



PM sent

