pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 10:31 PM #1
    northman
    northman is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    3

    Need parts for 155 build

    Looking for a complete Yamaha 155 pump, wear ring, nozzle for a build from scratch. Also looking for a 155 jet dynamics shoe for a super jet, and intake, driveshaft, and mid shaft bearing, ride plate. Pm me what you have and a price. Thanks
    Last edited by northman; Yesterday at 10:33 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 