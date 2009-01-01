pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 10:06 PM #1
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Do not buy a 2018 Seadoo until you read this......

    Seadoo has started making a few of their models with a new process called "CM-Tech" & its already showing issues.

    Do yourself a favor & read this before you plunk down your hard earned $$$$ on one.

    http://www.greenhulk.net/forums/showthread.php?t=268367
  2. Yesterday, 10:20 PM #2
    kcr357
    Re: Do not buy a 2018 Seadoo until you read this......

    Cmon, those new skis that are affected only cost like 15k

    You cant expect perfection for that little money.
  3. Yesterday, 10:22 PM #3
    kcr357
    Re: Do not buy a 2018 Seadoo until you read this......

    Might as well post a link on facebook tho.
    http://www.greenhulk.net/forums/showthread.php?t=268367
    The more places it's linked will increase the chance people see it when googling
  4. Yesterday, 10:28 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Do not buy a 2018 Seadoo until you read this......

    I dont do facebook but I think it already is.....

    The people at BRP are not taking care of this the right way.
