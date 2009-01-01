Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Do not buy a 2018 Seadoo until you read this...... #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,999 Do not buy a 2018 Seadoo until you read this...... Seadoo has started making a few of their models with a new process called "CM-Tech" & its already showing issues.



Do yourself a favor & read this before you plunk down your hard earned $$$$ on one.



http://www.greenhulk.net/forums/showthread.php?t=268367 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 3,980 Re: Do not buy a 2018 Seadoo until you read this...... Cmon, those new skis that are affected only cost like 15k



You cant expect perfection for that little money. Last edited by kcr357; Yesterday at 10:20 PM . How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





Might as well post a link on facebook tho.

The more places it's linked will increase the chance people see it when googling





I dont do facebook but I think it already is.....

The people at BRP are not taking care of this the right way.



There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

