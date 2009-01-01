|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Do not buy a 2018 Seadoo until you read this......
Seadoo has started making a few of their models with a new process called "CM-Tech" & its already showing issues.
Do yourself a favor & read this before you plunk down your hard earned $$$$ on one.
http://www.greenhulk.net/forums/showthread.php?t=268367
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Do not buy a 2018 Seadoo until you read this......
Cmon, those new skis that are affected only cost like 15k
You cant expect perfection for that little money.
Last edited by kcr357; Yesterday at 10:20 PM.
- How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?
"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Do not buy a 2018 Seadoo until you read this......
Might as well post a link on facebook tho.
http://www.greenhulk.net/forums/showthread.php?t=268367
The more places it's linked will increase the chance people see it when googling
- How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?
"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Do not buy a 2018 Seadoo until you read this......
I dont do facebook but I think it already is.....
The people at BRP are not taking care of this the right way.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- Myself
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules