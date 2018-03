Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: FS Westcoast Waterbox Seadoo 580-650 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,999 FS Westcoast Waterbox Seadoo 580-650 I have for sale a good used Westcoast waterbox that fits early Seadoo SP SPI XP with 580 or 650 motors. Good solid quality box. $45 shipped Attached Images 20180227_193846.jpg (4.22 MB, 6 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,552 Re: FS Westcoast Waterbox Seadoo 580-650 Hey Grumpy, are the tubes 2" od? Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,999 Re: FS Westcoast Waterbox Seadoo 580-650 Yes they are Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules