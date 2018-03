Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 750 SX Cover #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2010 Location Minnesota Age 26 Posts 158 Kawasaki 750 SX Cover For sale is a nice OEM Kawasaki 750 SX cover. No rips or holes. Colors are still bright but there is some sun fading.



$150 Shipped



750 SX Cover .jpgSX_Cover1.5.png

1994 Yamaha FX1



