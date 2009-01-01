|
Gaskets dry or ? during 89 650sx rebuild?
I searched and found a lot of info but since opinions change over time I thought this would be the place to ask. The engine is fully apart and all new gaskets are being installed. I am using 3 Bond on the cases but should I use a sealant, copper spray, dressing, go dry or ? on the following gaskets/seals:
-Crank seal grooves in cases
-Cylinder to base
-Cylinder cover
-Carb base
-Intake manifold to Reeds and Reeds to cylinder
-Cylinder to exhaust manifold
-Exhaust manifold to pipe
(And any I am missing!)
Thanks for any help
Top Dog
Re: Gaskets dry or ? during 89 650sx rebuild?
-Crank seal grooves in cases - I only put a dab of 3bond where the case halves meet, otherwise outer seal is dry
-Cylinder to base - Install dry, I coat with grease to make removal easier in the future
-Cylinder cover - Oring, I grease, dry is fine
-Carb base - dry
-Intake manifold to Reeds and Reeds to cylinder - dry
-Cylinder to exhaust manifold - dry
-Exhaust manifold to pipe - dry
