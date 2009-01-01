pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 04:08 PM #1
    Wakemaker69
    Gaskets dry or ? during 89 650sx rebuild?

    I searched and found a lot of info but since opinions change over time I thought this would be the place to ask. The engine is fully apart and all new gaskets are being installed. I am using 3 Bond on the cases but should I use a sealant, copper spray, dressing, go dry or ? on the following gaskets/seals:

    -Crank seal grooves in cases
    -Cylinder to base
    -Cylinder cover
    -Carb base
    -Intake manifold to Reeds and Reeds to cylinder
    -Cylinder to exhaust manifold
    -Exhaust manifold to pipe
    (And any I am missing!)
    Thanks for any help
  2. Yesterday, 05:23 PM #2
    bandit88
    Re: Gaskets dry or ? during 89 650sx rebuild?

    -Crank seal grooves in cases - I only put a dab of 3bond where the case halves meet, otherwise outer seal is dry
    -Cylinder to base - Install dry, I coat with grease to make removal easier in the future
    -Cylinder cover - Oring, I grease, dry is fine
    -Carb base - dry
    -Intake manifold to Reeds and Reeds to cylinder - dry
    -Cylinder to exhaust manifold - dry
    -Exhaust manifold to pipe - dry
