Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Gaskets dry or ? during 89 650sx rebuild? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location FL Posts 10 Gaskets dry or ? during 89 650sx rebuild? I searched and found a lot of info but since opinions change over time I thought this would be the place to ask. The engine is fully apart and all new gaskets are being installed. I am using 3 Bond on the cases but should I use a sealant, copper spray, dressing, go dry or ? on the following gaskets/seals:



-Crank seal grooves in cases

-Cylinder to base

-Cylinder cover

-Carb base

-Intake manifold to Reeds and Reeds to cylinder

-Cylinder to exhaust manifold

-Exhaust manifold to pipe

(And any I am missing!)

Thanks for any help #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,757 Re: Gaskets dry or ? during 89 650sx rebuild? -Crank seal grooves in cases - I only put a dab of 3bond where the case halves meet, otherwise outer seal is dry

-Cylinder to base - Install dry, I coat with grease to make removal easier in the future

-Cylinder cover - Oring, I grease, dry is fine

-Carb base - dry

-Intake manifold to Reeds and Reeds to cylinder - dry

-Cylinder to exhaust manifold - dry

-Exhaust manifold to pipe - dry

