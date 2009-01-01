|
|
-
Surf Riding RI
Does anyone know if you can launch PWC's out of Quonnie Breachway and/or Charlestown Breachway? I know that PWC's are not technically allowed in Quonochontaug Pond and Ninigret Pond. But, what about just launching for the purpose of accessing the ocean?
I know this is a CT thread, but it was my best shot! Thanks!
