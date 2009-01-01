Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Supercharger paint removal #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 3,980 Supercharger paint removal How in the utter heII do you get this stuff off? Paint remover helps, but leaves enough on that it has to be sandblasted(or course it's in the nooks where a wire wheel can't get to it.)

Problem is there's damn near a credit cards thickness of paint/powdercoat/whatever and the sandblaster doesn't anything. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,852 Re: Supercharger paint removal I think its baked on enamel. I blast off the loose stuff and then use the blaster to roughen everything else. Clean and paint over.



