pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:48 AM #1
    BALLZEE99
    BALLZEE99 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Boston
    Posts
    32

    SXR 800 Prop Pitch Suggestions

    I'm in the process of tearing the motor down, boring and freshening things up. I was planning on having Impros clean up my current Skat 9/17 Prop or possible repitch. Note this Prop was repitched to 9/17 and I don't recall what it was originally. My tach at full throttle reads 7200rpm and my experience with stock pipe SXR's is that there really not much more top end to gain past 3/4 throttle. My boat has good bottom end, but wouldn't mind trying to squeak a little more out of the top. Anyone have a similar setup? Is the 9/17 my best bet? Should I go back to the stock nozzle?

    Please help...it's getting warm outside

    Current Mods: (stock exhaust)-TBM 29.5cc limited domes w/ .060" aluminum base gasket
    -Wiseco 82.96 race pistons w/ boost port, true 800cc
    -TBM angled reed spacers
    -VForce V4 Reeds
    -exhaust stinger
    -temp bypass
    -12 vane magnum setback pump w/ 80mm nozzle
    -carburetor re-jetting
    -flame arrestors w/ water protector covers
    -port matched intake and exhaust
    -TBM ride plate, Works intake, pump stuffer
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:58 AM #2
    theVetteman3
    theVetteman3 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home theVetteman3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Chicago / Portage, MI
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,861

    Re: SXR 800 Prop Pitch Suggestions

    Given that you're using a stock exhaust, that pitch doesn't sound too far off.
    1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller 800, Rhaas 750 pump conv. [56.3mph gps]
    2009 1100 SJ:     Kawi 1100
    2009 SJ MINT:     KP steering adaptor, Worx 228 intake [45.6mph gps]
    1987 WJ650:     6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]
    1994 XiR: 830cc Superstock, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]
    1998 SXI PRO:     3DR hull mods [TBD]

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. theVetteman3

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 