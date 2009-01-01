Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR 800 Prop Pitch Suggestions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2009 Location Boston Posts 32 SXR 800 Prop Pitch Suggestions I'm in the process of tearing the motor down, boring and freshening things up. I was planning on having Impros clean up my current Skat 9/17 Prop or possible repitch. Note this Prop was repitched to 9/17 and I don't recall what it was originally. My tach at full throttle reads 7200rpm and my experience with stock pipe SXR's is that there really not much more top end to gain past 3/4 throttle. My boat has good bottom end, but wouldn't mind trying to squeak a little more out of the top. Anyone have a similar setup? Is the 9/17 my best bet? Should I go back to the stock nozzle?



Please help...it's getting warm outside



Current Mods: (stock exhaust) -TBM 29.5cc limited domes w/ .060" aluminum base gasket

-Wiseco 82.96 race pistons w/ boost port, true 800cc

-TBM angled reed spacers

-VForce V4 Reeds

-exhaust stinger

-temp bypass

-12 vane magnum setback pump w/ 80mm nozzle

-carburetor re-jetting

-flame arrestors w/ water protector covers

-port matched intake and exhaust

Re: SXR 800 Prop Pitch Suggestions Given that you're using a stock exhaust, that pitch doesn't sound too far off. 1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller 800, Rhaas 750 pump conv. [56.3mph gps]

2009 1100 SJ: Kawi 1100

2009 SJ MINT: KP steering adaptor, Worx 228 intake [45.6mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

1994 XiR: 830cc Superstock, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 3DR hull mods [TBD]



