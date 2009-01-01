I'm in the process of tearing the motor down, boring and freshening things up. I was planning on having Impros clean up my current Skat 9/17 Prop or possible repitch. Note this Prop was repitched to 9/17 and I don't recall what it was originally. My tach at full throttle reads 7200rpm and my experience with stock pipe SXR's is that there really not much more top end to gain past 3/4 throttle. My boat has good bottom end, but wouldn't mind trying to squeak a little more out of the top. Anyone have a similar setup? Is the 9/17 my best bet? Should I go back to the stock nozzle?
Please help...it's getting warm outside
Current Mods: (stock exhaust)-TBM 29.5cc limited domes w/ .060" aluminum base gasket
-Wiseco 82.96 race pistons w/ boost port, true 800cc
-TBM angled reed spacers
-VForce V4 Reeds
-exhaust stinger
-temp bypass
-12 vane magnum setback pump w/ 80mm nozzle
-carburetor re-jetting
-flame arrestors w/ water protector covers
-port matched intake and exhaust
-TBM ride plate, Works intake, pump stuffer