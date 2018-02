Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha intake manifolds #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Havasu City AZ Posts 74 Yamaha intake manifolds Used r&d 62t intake manifold with oem cages and carbon tech reeds 249 shipped



https://www.c57racing.com/store/p236...ech_reeds.html



Used 6m6 dual 44 r&d intake manifold $70 shipped Attached Images 20180226_210222.jpg (3.07 MB, 21 views) www.c57racing.com



For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs! For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules