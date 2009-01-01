|
WTB: VTS trim module for 1996 Sea-Doo XP
Looking for fully functional Variable Trim Module for 1996 Sea-Doo XP ( single short harness with single connector for power & ground , second longer harness with three additional separate connectors). Please check resistances in screw block travel before submitting response, I am already on my second used part purchase that turns out to be bad.
Thanks,
Pete.
-
Re: WTB: VTS trim module for 1996 Sea-Doo XP
I've got one, tested and ready to go. Pm sent
