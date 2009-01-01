pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:14 PM #1
    britpete
    WTB: VTS trim module for 1996 Sea-Doo XP

    Looking for fully functional Variable Trim Module for 1996 Sea-Doo XP ( single short harness with single connector for power & ground , second longer harness with three additional separate connectors). Please check resistances in screw block travel before submitting response, I am already on my second used part purchase that turns out to be bad.

    Thanks,

    Pete.
  Yesterday, 11:38 PM #2
    Minnetonka4me
    Re: WTB: VTS trim module for 1996 Sea-Doo XP

    I've got one, tested and ready to go. Pm sent

    Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!!
    Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing
