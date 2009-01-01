|
Sxr/550/750/1100 kawi parts new and used
Prices shipped unless noted otherwise, no paypal, must go through c57racing.com or call with cc. Posting to site and adding pics asap. Email for faster response: c57racing@hotmail.com
sxr
new sxr upholstered mat set by hydro turf for a/m rail caps $100
new sxr upholstered mat set by blowsion for stock rail caps $100
used 0.060" aluminum cylinder spacer plate $30
used 1100 conversion driveshaft for 2" set back pump $100
used oem rideplate $50
used wamiltons rideplate $70
new set of 4 monkey grip motor mounts $100
used ebox everything but cdi $150
used advent t3 d5 curve set $400 with connectors/ $325 without
used oem ebox bracket commander modified for 1100 ebox $80
1100
new 0.050mm wiseco piston kit $80
used kommander dome set $50
550/ misc
used pjs pipe $100
used pjs head $100
used westcoast pipe $120
used polished js bilge bracket $30
used 3" k&n f/a set of 2 $60
new 1.5" hot products f/a 2 available $45 each or 80 for both
used 38mm MIKUNI velocity stack $20
used round f/a $15
NEW HOT PRODUCTS 1/2" BLACK WATER BYPASS, 2 AVAILABLE $12 EACH
NEW HOT PRODUCTS 3/8" BLACK WATER BYPASS $12
NEW MSD TRIPLE SPARK PLUG BOOT/TERMINAL SET $40
I'm interested in the Kommander domes I can't make out the size on them in the picture. Also the blowsion mat kit. Sending email your way.
