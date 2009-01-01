Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Sxr/550/750/1100 kawi parts new and used #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Havasu City AZ Posts 74 Sxr/550/750/1100 kawi parts new and used Prices shipped unless noted otherwise, no paypal, must go through c57racing.com or call with cc. Posting to site and adding pics asap. Email for faster response: c57racing@hotmail.com



sxr



new sxr upholstered mat set by hydro turf for a/m rail caps $100



new sxr upholstered mat set by blowsion for stock rail caps $100



used 0.060" aluminum cylinder spacer plate $30



used 1100 conversion driveshaft for 2" set back pump $100



used oem rideplate $50



used wamiltons rideplate $70



new set of 4 monkey grip motor mounts $100



used ebox everything but cdi $150



used advent t3 d5 curve set $400 with connectors/ $325 without



used oem ebox bracket commander modified for 1100 ebox $80









1100



new 0.050mm wiseco piston kit $80



used kommander dome set $50









550/ misc



used pjs pipe $100



used pjs head $100



used westcoast pipe $120



used polished js bilge bracket $30



used 3" k&n f/a set of 2 $60



new 1.5" hot products f/a 2 available $45 each or 80 for both



used 38mm MIKUNI velocity stack $20



used round f/a $15



NEW HOT PRODUCTS 1/2" BLACK WATER BYPASS, 2 AVAILABLE $12 EACH



NEW HOT PRODUCTS 3/8" BLACK WATER BYPASS $12



NEW MSD TRIPLE SPARK PLUG BOOT/TERMINAL SET $40 Attached Images mon.jpg (28.8 KB, 11 views)

