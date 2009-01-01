pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:02 PM
    c57racing.com
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Havasu City AZ
    Posts
    74

    Sxr/550/750/1100 kawi parts new and used

    Prices shipped unless noted otherwise, no paypal, must go through c57racing.com or call with cc. Posting to site and adding pics asap. Email for faster response: c57racing@hotmail.com

    sxr

    new sxr upholstered mat set by hydro turf for a/m rail caps $100

    new sxr upholstered mat set by blowsion for stock rail caps $100

    used 0.060" aluminum cylinder spacer plate $30

    used 1100 conversion driveshaft for 2" set back pump $100

    used oem rideplate $50

    used wamiltons rideplate $70

    new set of 4 monkey grip motor mounts $100

    used ebox everything but cdi $150

    used advent t3 d5 curve set $400 with connectors/ $325 without

    used oem ebox bracket commander modified for 1100 ebox $80




    1100

    new 0.050mm wiseco piston kit $80

    used kommander dome set $50




    550/ misc

    used pjs pipe $100

    used pjs head $100

    used westcoast pipe $120

    used polished js bilge bracket $30

    used 3" k&n f/a set of 2 $60

    new 1.5" hot products f/a 2 available $45 each or 80 for both

    used 38mm MIKUNI velocity stack $20

    used round f/a $15

    NEW HOT PRODUCTS 1/2" BLACK WATER BYPASS, 2 AVAILABLE $12 EACH

    NEW HOT PRODUCTS 3/8" BLACK WATER BYPASS $12

    NEW MSD TRIPLE SPARK PLUG BOOT/TERMINAL SET $40
    Last edited by c57racing.com; Yesterday at 11:18 PM.
    www.c57racing.com

    For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs!
  Yesterday, 11:29 PM
    c57racing.com
    PWCToday Regular c57racing.com's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Havasu City AZ
    Posts
    74

    Re: Sxr/550/750/1100 kawi parts new and used

    Pics
    www.c57racing.com

    For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs!
  Yesterday, 11:32 PM
    c57racing.com
    PWCToday Regular c57racing.com's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Havasu City AZ
    Posts
    74

    Re: Sxr/550/750/1100 kawi parts new and used

    More pics
    www.c57racing.com

    For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs!
  Yesterday, 11:46 PM
    crazycalito330
    PWCToday Guru crazycalito330's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Lake Sonoma, California
    Posts
    339

    Re: Sxr/550/750/1100 kawi parts new and used

    I'm interested in the Kommander domes I can't make out the size on them in the picture. Also the blowsion mat kit. Sending email your way.
