Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveraider trim system on 144mm pump #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2015 Location Maryland Age 20 Posts 64 Waveraider trim system on 144mm pump Hi, I have an old waveraider with a Yamaha qsts trim system. I'm thinking of installing the stock Yamaha qsts trim system on another ski with a 144mm pump. Can the trim system and nozzle exit assembly (specifically the metal ring that moves the exit nozzle up and down and the nozzle itself) from a waveraider work on a pre 07 superjet 144 pump? I saw a pic of one installed on a waveblaster some where. This ski wont be used for freestyle so a performance trim system is not necessary. I also like how the nozzle can be tiled downwards and upwards with the stock trim system. Last edited by Carver86; Yesterday at 09:58 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules