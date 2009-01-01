pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 09:55 PM #1
    Carver86
    Carver86 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Maryland
    Age
    20
    Posts
    64

    Waveraider trim system on 144mm pump

    Hi, I have an old waveraider with a Yamaha qsts trim system. I'm thinking of installing the stock Yamaha qsts trim system on another ski with a 144mm pump. Can the trim system and nozzle exit assembly (specifically the metal ring that moves the exit nozzle up and down and the nozzle itself) from a waveraider work on a pre 07 superjet 144 pump? I saw a pic of one installed on a waveblaster some where. This ski wont be used for freestyle so a performance trim system is not necessary. I also like how the nozzle can be tiled downwards and upwards with the stock trim system.
    Last edited by Carver86; Yesterday at 09:58 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 