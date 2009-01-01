Hi, I have an old waveraider with a Yamaha qsts trim system. I'm thinking of installing the stock Yamaha qsts trim system on another ski with a 144mm pump. Can the trim system and nozzle exit assembly (specifically the metal ring that moves the exit nozzle up and down and the nozzle itself) from a waveraider work on a pre 07 superjet 144 pump? I saw a pic of one installed on a waveblaster some where. This ski wont be used for freestyle so a performance trim system is not necessary. I also like how the nozzle can be tiled downwards and upwards with the stock trim system.