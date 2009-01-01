pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:01 PM
    rockb
    rockb is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Panama City
    Posts
    1

    2009 Yamaha VX Deluxe

    Starting to look for a PWC. Found a 2009 VX Deluxe with 79 hours and a single trailer. Visually it looks good. Battery was dead so current owner could not start it. He is asking $5500 but I think it is closer to about $4500.

    It is a 9 year old PWC that I think sold for about $9000 new. Is $5500 a fair price or is my $4500 more realistic?
  Yesterday, 11:13 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,850

    Re: 2009 Yamaha VX Deluxe

    $4500 is more realistic.
