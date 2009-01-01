|
2009 Yamaha VX Deluxe
Starting to look for a PWC. Found a 2009 VX Deluxe with 79 hours and a single trailer. Visually it looks good. Battery was dead so current owner could not start it. He is asking $5500 but I think it is closer to about $4500.
It is a 9 year old PWC that I think sold for about $9000 new. Is $5500 a fair price or is my $4500 more realistic?
