Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2011 Kawasaki 300x #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2010 Location Northcentral PA Age 44 Posts 57 2011 Kawasaki 300x Is anyone interested in doing a partial trade on my 300x for a SXR800 for my wife to ride this summer. Ski has 68 hours on it and comes with trailer and cover. No issues at all with ski. Has its share of dings and scratches from the kids crawling all over it while towing tubes. Inside looks mint. I figure the 300x is worth $6500 with trailer. Title in hand for both. This the only pic I have right now, but i will be pulling it out of storage and setting it on trailer soon. Would also sell outright. Throw me an offer.20180225_110539.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

