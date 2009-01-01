|
|
-
Long wot runs?
10 years back I had a Yamaha 701 that was bought from a friend which was bought from a beach rental, ran flawlessly for many hard years of abuse between all owners. We would run it wot all around for extended periods of time from one beach to the next.
Now I have a 951 that Im fixing up, I know these engines are not as forgiving. Do I need to limit the amount of time spent at wot? Anything I can do to make it easier on the motor? Im pre mix so should I change the ratio? I think I read reed extension plates were a good mod for extended wot, true?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules