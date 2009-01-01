Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Long wot runs? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 13 Long wot runs? 10 years back I had a Yamaha 701 that was bought from a friend which was bought from a beach rental, ran flawlessly for many hard years of abuse between all owners. We would run it wot all around for extended periods of time from one beach to the next.



Now I have a 951 that Im fixing up, I know these engines are not as forgiving. Do I need to limit the amount of time spent at wot? Anything I can do to make it easier on the motor? Im pre mix so should I change the ratio? I think I read reed extension plates were a good mod for extended wot, true?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules