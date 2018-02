Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki STX 1100 DI 2000 --BILGE #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location 02359 Posts 3 Blog Entries 1 Kawasaki STX 1100 DI 2000 --BILGE Kawasaki STX 1100 DI 2000

I have twin jet skis. While winterizing them I noticed one was leaking anti freeze inside the front of the jet skis.

The other had no such issue. No antifreeze into bilge.

No, it's not normal. Did you overfill it? Did you notice any excess water in the hull during the riding season? Leaking hose clamp? Stator cover o-ring? Engine gasket? Who knows. Get a flashlight and mirror and let the hunt begin. Should be easy to find. Antifreeze leaves a crusty residue when it sits for an extended period. Check the underside of the rubber coupler between the waterbox and exhaust. Sometimes they will burn through with age and leak.

