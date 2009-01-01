Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Is this hull repairable? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location California Posts 1 Is this hull repairable? I was looking at purchasing a Super Jet hull and swapping in a direct injection motor, most likely a 1100 STX DI so I can use it on lake mead, I found a hull pretty cheap but the last owner cut the pump shoe out. I've never done fiberglass work before so I'm not really sure if this is repairable or not. I'm assuming if it is, I would have to use filler foam to recreate the part that was cut out and lay fiberglass ontop of that but my main concern is since this is where the pump shoe was would it be safe to fix this and reinstall the shoe or would the structures integrity be to far gone.

https://i.imgur.com/LGPlepe.jpg



LGPlepe.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,413 Re: Is this hull repairable? Whoa.... i mean it is repairable.



But it is going to be alot of work



If i were to do it i would cut open the top of the tray so i could glass and reinforce from the back side. Then while i was at that i would refoam the tray #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,850 Re: Is this hull repairable? Why.......would somebody do that? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#4 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2004 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 47 Posts 838 Re: Is this hull repairable? Rear end collision?

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117



1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=477231 1996 XP Nearly Complete1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress #5 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 60 Posts 1,884 Re: Is this hull repairable? Originally Posted by a1965gt Originally Posted by Rear end collision? 94' Kawi TS 650cc Coffman, R&D ex.mani ,44 Mik, 46mm intake, 10/18 Scat, 3 degree nylon trim ring, OP RT noz & plate, 160 psi. 40.4 MPH 160lb rider, full tank at 6500 RPM



93' Kawi TS 650cc Coffman 750 ssxi pipe, chamber, stinger, SC box, Mariner head 180psi, Coffman 650 ex mani bored 48.6mm , Boysen reeds & stufs, bored intake, mik 44, B-printed pump w/ 9/17 Scat, 2 degree nylon trim ring, plate with w/ skegs and d-cut , OEM 83mm noz. Still tuning. Reeds & stuffs gotta go. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules