I was looking at purchasing a Super Jet hull and swapping in a direct injection motor, most likely a 1100 STX DI so I can use it on lake mead, I found a hull pretty cheap but the last owner cut the pump shoe out. I've never done fiberglass work before so I'm not really sure if this is repairable or not. I'm assuming if it is, I would have to use filler foam to recreate the part that was cut out and lay fiberglass ontop of that but my main concern is since this is where the pump shoe was would it be safe to fix this and reinstall the shoe or would the structures integrity be to far gone.
https://i.imgur.com/LGPlepe.jpg
