Selling all 3 my x4s. Their all projects, 2 have motors and all. I haven't touched these in 3 years. I was gonna build the 95 and 96 and have a pair. I don't have a title for the one 95. I got it from an out of business seadoo dealer. Also have a single trailer with no title. The 96 has umi steering, tdr water box etc. I also have boxes of x4 parts to go with them. I wanna sell them all as a package. I need garage space, for other toys. Text or call me for more details. 215-285-7312
my names Bill. Btw I'm not parting them, Don't ask.