Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Selling my 3 x4s. Two 95 limited and one 96 Xp800 $1500 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2010 Location doylestown PA Posts 139 Selling my 3 x4s. Two 95 limited and one 96 Xp800 $1500 Selling all 3 my x4s. Their all projects, 2 have motors and all. I haven't touched these in 3 years. I was gonna build the 95 and 96 and have a pair. I don't have a title for the one 95. I got it from an out of business seadoo dealer. Also have a single trailer with no title. The 96 has umi steering, tdr water box etc. I also have boxes of x4 parts to go with them. I wanna sell them all as a package. I need garage space, for other toys. Text or call me for more details. 215-285-7312

my names Bill. Btw I'm not parting them, Don't ask. Attached Images IMG_3446.JPG (3.17 MB, 11 views)

IMG_3446.JPG (3.17 MB, 11 views) IMG_3380.JPG (2.20 MB, 7 views)

IMG_3380.JPG (2.20 MB, 7 views) IMG_3452.JPG (1.90 MB, 8 views) 95 XP 800 limited

96 XP 800

98 XP limited

07 RXP

