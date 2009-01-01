pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 11:31 AM #1
    WBoulton
    WBoulton is offline
    PWCToday Regular WBoulton's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    doylestown PA
    Posts
    139

    Selling my 3 x4s. Two 95 limited and one 96 Xp800 $1500

    Selling all 3 my x4s. Their all projects, 2 have motors and all. I haven't touched these in 3 years. I was gonna build the 95 and 96 and have a pair. I don't have a title for the one 95. I got it from an out of business seadoo dealer. Also have a single trailer with no title. The 96 has umi steering, tdr water box etc. I also have boxes of x4 parts to go with them. I wanna sell them all as a package. I need garage space, for other toys. Text or call me for more details. 215-285-7312
    my names Bill. Btw I'm not parting them, Don't ask.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    95 XP 800 limited
    96 XP 800
    98 XP limited
    07 RXP
    Rip Justin D. Landis aka 1fastxpp
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 