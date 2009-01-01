pxctoday

  Today, 09:04 AM #1
    troy boy
    troy boy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home troy boy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    54
    Posts
    4,209

    2 starters 2 bendixs stx 1100 and stx 900 f/s

    clearing out last of my watercraft parts 2 oem starters and Bendix's from a stx 1100 and stx 900 both sets real nice and freshwater use only 60 shipped us pics coming
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
  Today, 09:22 AM #2
    troy boy
    troy boy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home troy boy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    54
    Posts
    4,209

    Re: 2 starters 2 bendixs stx 1100 and stx 900 f/s

    one starter has both long ground cables
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
  Today, 10:18 AM #3
    troy boy
    troy boy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home troy boy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    54
    Posts
    4,209

    Re: 2 starters 2 bendixs stx 1100 and stx 900 f/s

    sold....thanks josh
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
