I have a 1996 GSX that I'm bringing back to life. I was going to use the Seadoo XPS full synthetic for 2 strokes in it as I have cleaned the oiling system and that's what previous owner used in the that particular motor.
I just this past weekend picked up a 1996 GTI. Going to get it up and running also. The previous owner used the Seadoo XPS mineral oil. He said it was serviced at the local Seadoo dealer and that's what they recommended.
So my question is, are these oils the recommended oils for each model? Any chance both could use the XPS full synthetic or XPS mineral oil. I'd like to be able to buy just one type of oil and purchase in bulk.