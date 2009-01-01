pxctoday

  Today, 08:22 AM
    SIMPLEARKANSAN
    Jun 2016
    Benton, Arkansas
    49
    5

    Seadoo XPS Oil Differences

    I have a 1996 GSX that I'm bringing back to life. I was going to use the Seadoo XPS full synthetic for 2 strokes in it as I have cleaned the oiling system and that's what previous owner used in the that particular motor.

    I just this past weekend picked up a 1996 GTI. Going to get it up and running also. The previous owner used the Seadoo XPS mineral oil. He said it was serviced at the local Seadoo dealer and that's what they recommended.

    So my question is, are these oils the recommended oils for each model? Any chance both could use the XPS full synthetic or XPS mineral oil. I'd like to be able to buy just one type of oil and purchase in bulk.
  Today, 08:51 AM
    john zigler
    Mar 2003
    wisconsin
    50
    9,852

    Re: Seadoo XPS Oil Differences

    Your GSX is a 787 engine with exhaust RAVE valves. This engine you should run the XPS full synthetic as it has additives to keep the raves clean, and from sticking.

    Your GTi is a 720 engine, and does not have exhaust valves. This engine is fine with the mineral oil, but you could run the synthetic if you want.
