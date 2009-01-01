pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Flooding!

  1. Today, 04:00 AM #1
    Joel621R
    Joel621R is offline
    PWCToday Regular Joel621R's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    Proctorvegas Ohio
    Age
    46
    Posts
    57

    Flooding!

    Water levels have been getting exceedingly High for the last week and half.. Had to move all my ski's to higher ground (at her dads place) due to back yard flooding, Been watching the water running down the Ohio, seen a bunch of docks and a few pontoon converted docks heading for their doom.. Hopefully wont see any ones ski's..
    If you live one the edge of the river (like me) get the toys to safe ground..


    13214.jpeg
    Last edited by Joel621R; Today at 04:01 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:10 AM #2
    DealsGapCobra
    DealsGapCobra is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Age
    49
    Posts
    6

    Re: Flooding!

    Yikes. Glad you got your skis out of harms way.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 