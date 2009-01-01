Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Flooding! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2010 Location Proctorvegas Ohio Age 46 Posts 57 Flooding! Water levels have been getting exceedingly High for the last week and half.. Had to move all my ski's to higher ground (at her dads place) due to back yard flooding, Been watching the water running down the Ohio, seen a bunch of docks and a few pontoon converted docks heading for their doom.. Hopefully wont see any ones ski's..

If you live one the edge of the river (like me) get the toys to safe ground..





Yikes. Glad you got your skis out of harms way.





