Which Hull - 91 XP vs 94 SP Hey Folks,



I have four hulls and three motors....



Hulls:



-91 XP

-91 SP

-94 SP

-94 SP (parts ski)



Motors:



-587 white single carb

-587 yellow twin carb

-657x



Which engine should I put in what ski? Is there any advantage to the later hull? The 91' hull seems to be about 15lbs lighter than the 94'. I bet the 91' hull would really rip with the 657x.



The 94 hulls have sponsons, the 91 hulls don't. I was thinking I could swap the sponsons from a 94 hull to the the 91 xp along with the 657x motor and electronics...



