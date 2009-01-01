pxctoday

    Which Hull - 91 XP vs 94 SP

    Hey Folks,

    I have four hulls and three motors....

    Hulls:

    -91 XP
    -91 SP
    -94 SP
    -94 SP (parts ski)

    Motors:

    -587 white single carb
    -587 yellow twin carb
    -657x

    Which engine should I put in what ski? Is there any advantage to the later hull? The 91' hull seems to be about 15lbs lighter than the 94'. I bet the 91' hull would really rip with the 657x.

    The 94 hulls have sponsons, the 91 hulls don't. I was thinking I could swap the sponsons from a 94 hull to the the 91 xp along with the 657x motor and electronics...

    Thoughts?
