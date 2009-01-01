|
|
-
Which Hull - 91 XP vs 94 SP
Hey Folks,
I have four hulls and three motors....
Hulls:
-91 XP
-91 SP
-94 SP
-94 SP (parts ski)
Motors:
-587 white single carb
-587 yellow twin carb
-657x
Which engine should I put in what ski? Is there any advantage to the later hull? The 91' hull seems to be about 15lbs lighter than the 94'. I bet the 91' hull would really rip with the 657x.
The 94 hulls have sponsons, the 91 hulls don't. I was thinking I could swap the sponsons from a 94 hull to the the 91 xp along with the 657x motor and electronics...
Thoughts?
Last edited by NoRdO; Today at 01:54 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules