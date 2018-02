Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Trimming a Turd ski #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 60 Posts 1,879 Trimming a Turd ski Just a note, Got great results on my TS with a 3 degree trim ring. lot less hull in the water. 94' Kawi TS 650cc Coffman, R&D ex.mani ,44 Mik, 46mm intake, 10/18 Scat, 3 degree nylon trim ring, OP RT noz & plate, 160 psi. 40.4 MPH 160lb rider, full tank at 6500 RPM



