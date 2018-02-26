Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WSM Piston KIts Seadoo 650 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,990 WSM Piston KIts Seadoo 650 I have 2 WSM piston kits .75 oversize for the Seadoo 650 motor. Each kit comes with piston,rings,pin,clips. This purchase is for 2 enough to do one motor. $100 shipped Attached Images 20180226_223424 (1).jpg (5.02 MB, 5 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

