Venture 760 Engine Swap into 1100 (Downgrade)

Hello gaing, i have 2 Yamaha Wave Ventures



1st:

-760 Motor

-Hull is all beat up, matter of fact its cracked at the nose

-runs



2nd:

-1100 Motor

-Cleanest Hull i ever seen, hardly any scratches

-Busted Piston



In order to downgrade this 1100 to a 760, i need to know everything that i need to take from the 760 and replace it into the 1100 to make this work? You might be thinking, "why don't you just rebuild the 1100", well it happens to be already taken apart when i bought the ski, so i don't want do deal with all of that missing parts business, so please take that into consideration. What are your suggestions on this? Tips or Tricks? Any information would be helpful. Thank you 27022083_1710656068980623_1904279119883959402_o.jpg26962403_1710655955647301_69397243027077489_o.jpg26961622_1710655902313973_5085939570268951067_o.jpg26850392_1710656145647282_6174176620061279046_o.jpg

Re: Venture 760 Engine Swap into 1100 (Downgrade)

Hope you get some info. looking to do the same thing with a 700. I keep looking at everything, and the only major issue I've been able to identify is, the 1100 has a 2 port exhaust where it goes through the hull, thus it has 2 holes vs one on the smaller engine. Still trying to figure this out. Will have to keep the metal housing where it exits the ski. The rubber exhaust hoses on the 1100 are considerably larger. May try to weld an adapter to join the 2 different size hoses.

Re: Venture 760 Engine Swap into 1100 (Downgrade)

Thanks for the quick reply KB2017! Can you reply with some pictures of what your talking about??

Re: Venture 760 Engine Swap into 1100 (Downgrade)

just checked the parts list, yours will be the same, mine on my 96 700 is different. on the 97 models , the 1100 and the 760 are the same

