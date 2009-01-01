pxctoday

  Today, 08:21 PM #1
    Rushford_Ripper
    Whole bunch of parts!!!

    Purple handlebars - $40 shipped

    Unknown starter, any ideas? - make offer

    440/550 subplate w/650sx turn plate (-2 inches) - $50 shipped

    750 Head - $35 shipped

    Aftermarket 300 (js/sx) intake manifold - $45 shipped

    750sx turn plate - $25 shipped

    750sx/sxi rideplate - $50 shipped

    440/550 Mariner exhaust system complete - $300 shipped (might separate)
  Today, 08:52 PM #2
    js3000
    Re: Whole bunch of parts!!!

    Take 30 shipped for the bars?
  Today, 10:45 PM #3
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: Whole bunch of parts!!!

    Pm sent

  Today, 11:13 PM #4
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: Whole bunch of parts!!!

    750sx rideplate sold!

