|
|
-
2017 Kawasaki SX-R 1500 for sale
IMG_4460.JPGIMG_4468.JPGIMG_4467.JPGIMG_4462.JPGIMG_4459.JPGIMG_4457.JPGIMG_4454.JPGIMG_4452.JPGIMG_4444.JPGIMG_4456.JPG 4 Stroke Standup, less than 10 hours. R&D Sponsons, R&D Intake Grate, Blowsion Bilge Pump, Pro Watercraft Ultra Race Pole, Ultra Race Steering System, Full Jettrim pads with front and rear kicker, still in the box. Very fun and fast. $10,750.00
Call or Text 775-338-8687
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules