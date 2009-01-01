pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:54 PM #1
    CHagest
    CHagest is offline
    U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil Top Dog CHagest's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    LHC
    Posts
    1,289

    440/550 Parts Garage Sale

    Hey Vintage guys,

    We have a wide variety of Vintage 440/550 products available on our website.

    From OEM, to PJS and Westcoast we have a wide variety of both OEM stock, as well as aftermarket, modified products for you guys to check out.

    If you're interested, please check out this link, scroll through the pages and see if there is anything you like.
    Any questions or concerns could be answered either here or via email at Sales@ProWatercraftRacing.com

    Thanks!

    https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...rance-440-550/
    Sales team at Pro Watercraft Racing
    sale@prowatercraftracing.com
    928-255-0230
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:57 PM #2
    CHagest
    CHagest is offline
    U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil Top Dog CHagest's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    LHC
    Posts
    1,289

    Re: 440/550 Parts Garage Sale

    PJS Waterbox, PJS Reed Engine, PJS Full Pipe, Westcoast Manifolds, Mikuni Dual Carbs, Mariner Plate, Ocean Pro Plate, Handlepole, Hood, stock and Aftermarket Mod Pumps, and many many more parts and accessories.

    Check them out!
    Sales team at Pro Watercraft Racing
    sale@prowatercraftracing.com
    928-255-0230
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:03 PM #3
    candysucker
    candysucker is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Portland
    Posts
    70

    Re: 440/550 Parts Garage Sale

    Quote Originally Posted by CHagest View Post
    PJS Waterbox, PJS Reed Engine, PJS Full Pipe, Westcoast Manifolds, Mikuni Dual Carbs, Mariner Plate, Ocean Pro Plate, Handlepole, Hood, stock and Aftermarket Mod Pumps, and many many more parts and accessories.

    Check them out!
    Original link does not work.

    EDIT: Was able to find the products here - prowatercraftracing.com/product-category/accessories/clearance/clearance-440-550/
    Last edited by candysucker; Today at 07:06 PM. Reason: Incorrect
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 