pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:05 PM #1
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    597

    Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 (getting 2 cylinder motor)

    I have the opportunity to pick up a raider 1100 with bad motor still in it for relatively cheap. Having no knowledge or interest in rebuilding the 1100 3 cylinder motor (i'd rather part what i can) is it possible to drop in a complete 61x motor and exhaust (from a trashed vxr pro hull) with little or no effort? Keep in mind that the 1100 has 6 motor mount points installed from factory, the only potential issue i can see is having to switch out the pto/coupler/midshaft................

    thanks for help on this and yes i did use the search function without any success......
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:32 PM #2
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    597

    Re: Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 (getting 2 cylinder motor)

    image.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:07 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    828

    Re: Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 (getting 2 cylinder motor)

    I have your mid shaft , complete out of WR 700 we scraped , motor sits to the front4 mounts on twin , have all that stuff , should be able to use carb cables in the ski , electrical hook up on VXR box might be a little different but not too tough , that 700 raider is a 62t engine not a 61x but it will still go , I've seen 6m6 650s in these skis , sell em cheap , keep the good stuff , once you change mid shaft will have same coupler as your 61x
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 