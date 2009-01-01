|
Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 (getting 2 cylinder motor)
I have the opportunity to pick up a raider 1100 with bad motor still in it for relatively cheap. Having no knowledge or interest in rebuilding the 1100 3 cylinder motor (i'd rather part what i can) is it possible to drop in a complete 61x motor and exhaust (from a trashed vxr pro hull) with little or no effort? Keep in mind that the 1100 has 6 motor mount points installed from factory, the only potential issue i can see is having to switch out the pto/coupler/midshaft................
thanks for help on this and yes i did use the search function without any success......
I have your mid shaft , complete out of WR 700 we scraped , motor sits to the front4 mounts on twin , have all that stuff , should be able to use carb cables in the ski , electrical hook up on VXR box might be a little different but not too tough , that 700 raider is a 62t engine not a 61x but it will still go , I've seen 6m6 650s in these skis , sell em cheap , keep the good stuff , once you change mid shaft will have same coupler as your 61x
