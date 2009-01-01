Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1100 wave raider wont do anything #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2014 Location Louisiana Posts 153 1100 wave raider wont do anything Just got this wave raider for super cheap, added a new battery, plugs and fresh gas.. guy i bought it from said he thought carbs needed cleaning so i hopped on the deal... $120. Someone before him had replaced the coil because the old one is in the storage box. But my problem is it wont do anything when trying to start. itll back fire through carbs some and try to start but wont do much more...



all three plugs have spark

ive poured as in cylinders and carbs, nothing...

compression was low, but even at around 90 in all three cylinders

i traced the wires from the coils and made sure each of them were wired correctly, and they are. so its not firing in the wrong sequence (unless i used wrong diagram)



im not sure what else to do. any help is appreciated #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,846 Re: 1100 wave raider wont do anything Since you have fuel and spark, lets start like this. Remove plastic pto cover. Remove spark plugs and rotate engine over by hand to bring front piston to tdc. Mark the top of the pto with a sharpie. Now hook a timing light to front plug wire and crank it over. Does the timing light show your mark? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2014 Location Louisiana Posts 153 Re: 1100 wave raider wont do anything I will have to try that one afternoon this week, thanks for the help. I will be in touch with an answer soon. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules