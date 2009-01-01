pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:06 PM #1
    Steprichards
    Join Date
    Mar 2014
    Location
    Louisiana
    Posts
    153

    1100 wave raider wont do anything

    Just got this wave raider for super cheap, added a new battery, plugs and fresh gas.. guy i bought it from said he thought carbs needed cleaning so i hopped on the deal... $120. Someone before him had replaced the coil because the old one is in the storage box. But my problem is it wont do anything when trying to start. itll back fire through carbs some and try to start but wont do much more...

    all three plugs have spark
    ive poured as in cylinders and carbs, nothing...
    compression was low, but even at around 90 in all three cylinders
    i traced the wires from the coils and made sure each of them were wired correctly, and they are. so its not firing in the wrong sequence (unless i used wrong diagram)

    im not sure what else to do. any help is appreciated
  2. Today, 02:19 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,846

    Re: 1100 wave raider wont do anything

    Since you have fuel and spark, lets start like this. Remove plastic pto cover. Remove spark plugs and rotate engine over by hand to bring front piston to tdc. Mark the top of the pto with a sharpie. Now hook a timing light to front plug wire and crank it over. Does the timing light show your mark?
  3. Today, 02:25 PM #3
    Steprichards
    Join Date
    Mar 2014
    Location
    Louisiana
    Posts
    153

    Re: 1100 wave raider wont do anything

    I will have to try that one afternoon this week, thanks for the help. I will be in touch with an answer soon.
