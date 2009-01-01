|
|
-
Frequent Poster
1100 wave raider wont do anything
Just got this wave raider for super cheap, added a new battery, plugs and fresh gas.. guy i bought it from said he thought carbs needed cleaning so i hopped on the deal... $120. Someone before him had replaced the coil because the old one is in the storage box. But my problem is it wont do anything when trying to start. itll back fire through carbs some and try to start but wont do much more...
all three plugs have spark
ive poured as in cylinders and carbs, nothing...
compression was low, but even at around 90 in all three cylinders
i traced the wires from the coils and made sure each of them were wired correctly, and they are. so its not firing in the wrong sequence (unless i used wrong diagram)
im not sure what else to do. any help is appreciated
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1100 wave raider wont do anything
Since you have fuel and spark, lets start like this. Remove plastic pto cover. Remove spark plugs and rotate engine over by hand to bring front piston to tdc. Mark the top of the pto with a sharpie. Now hook a timing light to front plug wire and crank it over. Does the timing light show your mark?
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
Frequent Poster
Re: 1100 wave raider wont do anything
I will have to try that one afternoon this week, thanks for the help. I will be in touch with an answer soon.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules