Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Bypass Starter Button - 1995 GTX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 47 Bypass Starter Button - 1995 GTX Hey all, I've been searching the local craigslist for a 90s Seadoo to complement my 550 so I can bring people along with me to the lake. I stumbled across a very clean, one owner, all records, etc. 1995 GTX with a trailer I'll be able to rig my 550 to for what seems like a decent price in my area. The only kicker is the guy says the starter button went out. He said I'm welcome to bypass the starter button and hotwire it to fire it up before I buy it.



So here's my question... how easy is it to get the starter to crank on these? Am I looking at just pulling the starter button off and crossing some wires or are the electronics already too complicated by 1995 that I'm SOL and don't want to bother with this ski? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,846 Re: Bypass Starter Button - 1995 GTX The starter button wires hang down under the handlebars. Just pull the storage bin and reach in there, there is a connector you could jump.



Now, if its the solenoid, youll have to finangle the whole electrical box out from the left of the gas tank and open it up. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Blue Springs, MO Age 41 Posts 109 Re: Bypass Starter Button - 1995 GTX If you're wanting to just get the engine to turn over to check compression, get a push button remote starter switch like pictured.

Clamp one end to the positive side of the battery, the other to the positive terminal on the starter. Push button, test.

