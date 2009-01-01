Parts from 650s/750s/X2s
I am not on the forums much, best way to get a hold of me is by text
-Supertrapp $100
- 650 44 manifolds $125 ea
- 44 SBN (no idea what its off or jet specs) $100
- TR Racing 650 head(one dome has very minor putting, came off running ski) $100
- JetSport 650 head. Just got re planed by local machine shop. $150
- Riva Yamaha flame arrestor. Elastic on prefilter is stretched $25
- SBN 44 F/A adapter. Missing 1 bolt $15
- SX/ SXI R&D rideplate $75
- SX/SXI R&D toploader $100
Buyer pays shipping
Laconia, NH
774-283-0423