 I am not on the forums much, best way to get a hold of me is by text





-Supertrapp $100

- 650 44 manifolds $125 ea

- 44 SBN (no idea what its off or jet specs) $100

- TR Racing 650 head(one dome has very minor putting, came off running ski) $100

- JetSport 650 head. Just got re planed by local machine shop. $150

- Riva Yamaha flame arrestor. Elastic on prefilter is stretched $25

- SBN 44 F/A adapter. Missing 1 bolt $15

- SX/ SXI R&D rideplate $75

- SX/SXI R&D toploader $100





Buyer pays shipping





Laconia, NH

774-283-0423 Attached Images 3A021C6D-EA3D-455E-A0F7-5D99EDC23CA8.jpeg (2.10 MB, 12 views)

71BFC6FD-4BA5-4CC4-A1A4-6F6B221D53A2.jpeg (2.14 MB, 8 views) >>>>>>Looking for Polaris Octane parts. Pm me if you have anything for sale



Current skis

-01 SeaDoo XP

-99 SXI Pro, all the goodies, its FAST

-98 SeaDoo SPX ,with some goodies

- 97 Kawasaki STS, freebie lonor ski with UMI scoop grate

97 Kawasaki ZXI 750, freebie lonor ski

-96 XP, donor ski for the SPX

- 95 X2,stock besided bars and 13/18 Solas

- 93 X2, 750 or 800 project

-95 Waveblaster

-93 Waveblaster

