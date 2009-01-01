pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:50 PM #1
    kaw650sx1993
    kaw650sx1993 is offline
    Resident Guru kaw650sx1993's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Massachusetts/Cape Cod
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1,090

    650sx 750sx sxi x2 aftermarket parts

    Parts from 650s/750s/X2s
     I am not on the forums much, best way to get a hold of me is by text


    -Supertrapp $100
    - 650 44 manifolds $125 ea
    - 44 SBN (no idea what its off or jet specs) $100
    - TR Racing 650 head(one dome has very minor putting, came off running ski) $100
    - JetSport 650 head. Just got re planed by local machine shop. $150
    - Riva Yamaha flame arrestor. Elastic on prefilter is stretched $25
    - SBN 44 F/A adapter. Missing 1 bolt $15
    - SX/ SXI R&D rideplate $75
    - SX/SXI R&D toploader $100


    Buyer pays shipping


    Laconia, NH
    774-283-0423
    Attached Images Attached Images
    >>>>>>Looking for Polaris Octane parts. Pm me if you have anything for sale

    Current skis
    -01 SeaDoo XP
    -99 SXI Pro, all the goodies, its FAST
    -98 SeaDoo SPX ,with some goodies
    - 97 Kawasaki STS, freebie lonor ski with UMI scoop grate
    97 Kawasaki ZXI 750, freebie lonor ski
    -96 XP, donor ski for the SPX
    - 95 X2,stock besided bars and 13/18 Solas
    - 93 X2, 750 or 800 project
    -95 Waveblaster
    -93 Waveblaster
    -89 X2, "stock looking" under the hood
