Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: STX 1100 reverse cable #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2008 Location SoCal Age 45 Posts 331 STX 1100 reverse cable Ive got a reverse cable for an STX 1100. I bought it for my STX-15F thinking they were the same, but it ended up being much shorter. $35 shipped



**Will also fit STX 1100DI, STX 900, and 12F models up to 2003 Last edited by Spades; Today at 12:27 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules