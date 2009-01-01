pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:10 PM #1
    Spades
    Spades is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    SoCal
    Age
    45
    Posts
    331

    STX 1100 reverse cable

    Ive got a reverse cable for an STX 1100. I bought it for my STX-15F thinking they were the same, but it ended up being much shorter. $35 shipped

    **Will also fit STX 1100DI, STX 900, and 12F models up to 2003
    Last edited by Spades; Today at 12:27 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 