STX 1100 reverse cable
Ive got a reverse cable for an STX 1100. I bought it for my STX-15F thinking they were the same, but it ended up being much shorter. $35 shipped
**Will also fit STX 1100DI, STX 900, and 12F models up to 2003
Last edited by Spades; Today at 12:27 PM.
