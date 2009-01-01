Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Carriers for shipping engines overseas #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 3,976 Carriers for shipping engines overseas Anyone know of a reasonable carrier? Fedex/ups is over 1k, usps has a 70lb limit. It's going to a navy base in Japan. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,842 Re: Carriers for shipping engines overseas What engine is it? Most twins only weigh around 70#. I shipped a twin to Australia once on fedex flat rate international. Used cans of spray foam to secure it in the box.



You could also stop by the local recruiting office. Ill bet they can help you get it there reasonably. Last edited by Myself; Today at 09:34 AM . http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules