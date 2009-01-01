|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Carriers for shipping engines overseas
Anyone know of a reasonable carrier? Fedex/ups is over 1k, usps has a 70lb limit. It's going to a navy base in Japan.
- How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?
"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Carriers for shipping engines overseas
What engine is it? Most twins only weigh around 70#. I shipped a twin to Australia once on fedex flat rate international. Used cans of spray foam to secure it in the box.
You could also stop by the local recruiting office. Ill bet they can help you get it there reasonably.
Last edited by Myself; Today at 09:34 AM.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules