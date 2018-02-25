Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need info on Charging coil 90 650sx #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2004 Location Lafayette, La Age 42 Posts 541 Need info on Charging coil 90 650sx 20180225_234044.jpg

Book does not mention it at all. Kinda shows it one way on one diagram and another way on another diagram. THIS is the question. The charging coil under the flywheel mounted on the stator has 3 wires. two hots and one ground. IS that ground wire supposed to be GROUNDED? I'm not getting a good ground on it when I ohm it to the neg batt post or to engine block.. I get like 654kohms. Now here's the deal, the charging system kinda works, it's weak. Puts out only 13.2vdc whereas my 800sxr puts out 14.2vdc. Also, this coil/stator assy was installed by my buddy (he had the ski in his care and changed it for whatever reason) last year and shortly after, I had a cdi go out. A cdi that had worked for about 10 years. I ordered another cdi, the same model a WSM item 004-208. That cdi worked great when I installed it on 6/17 - till close of riding season about 10-17. Here we are 2/26/17 and I got no spark again. Everything checks out except the cdi again. CDI reads high resistance between the plugs on the secondary windings again.....same as last time. About 5.28kohms, book calls for 2.1-3.1kohms and I'm certain I checked the new one when it came in and that's about where it was. SO something on my ski is eating CDI's. The ski has been bullet proof for 15 years before it got the new stator put on so that's why I suspect the stator is the root cause. That's the only thing that has changed recently. And yes, I did check the exciter coil, it seems ok. It is grounded to the block and the resistance is up to spec as per the book at 328ohms. Also I get 30vac on the exciter wire when cranking. So again that coil seems ok. What do ya think fellas? WSM cdi's not up to snuff? I did email them asking about a warranty but I doubt it......I'll see what they say. Last edited by doubled; Today at 02:57 AM . A bad day skiing is ALWAYS better than a good day of work! I've had plenty bad days.



03' 800sx-r port matching on aft carb intake mani, electric bilge, tinytach, boat launch mishap induced hull chine modifications....lol.



650sx

44mm mikuni w/vortex f/a, solas peller, ocean pro rideplate & grate, electric auto bilge w/overboard discharge

and lots of corrosion!



1100zxi

pretty much stock cept for the electric bilge and now a r&d scoop grate.



