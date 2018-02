Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ZXI vs STX ?? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,798 Blog Entries 1 ZXI vs STX ?? Been thinking about getting a sitdown for guests to ride, Have a really good lead on a ZXI but wonder if two inexperienced riders would have trouble boarding and riding it... I've never been on one.

My brother has 2 STX's and they seem great ... Have ridden them a few times and would work out fine. Would just have to find one...

Is there a big difference?

I know the 750 SS models would be too small

