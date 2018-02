Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 650 factory pipe in 550/750 conversion fitment? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location vancouver canada Age 32 Posts 43 650 factory pipe in 550/750 conversion fitment? Just curious if anyone has tried?

I notice it really depends on what setup you are using. I'm hoping someone has tried?

Mine fit. It was tight, but not too bad.



B712A80A-9989-4E7F-B284-29CDFCFA5943.jpeg

i dont think the sxi manifold will work in the 550 hull because of how the manifold clocks the headpipe mounting. the sxi manifold clocks the headpipe farther clockwise so the large sx/sxi chamber will clear the hull. if you had a 650 3 bolt manifold and your existing headpipe, a 650 chamber should work. depending on which 650 chamber you have might require massaging the chamber and possibly gas tank, but its definitely been done.



im sure you can find a 650 chamber on this site or facebook for sale and try it out. worse case you have to get an exhaust manifold too. i found a stock 650 silver diverter manifold for i believe $50-60 shipped.



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

Depends what you mean by "Fit""

I don't want anything hitting by at least 1/8" so I needed a blister on the hull... Others have shoe-horned them in but they must be hitting the bondline pretty good.

I don't want anything hitting by at least 1/8" so I needed a blister on the hull... Others have shoe-horned them in but they must be hitting the bondline pretty good.

Just my experience ...

I don't want anything hitting by at least 1/8" so I needed a blister on the hull... Others have shoe-horned them in but they must be hitting the bondline pretty good.

