Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: This might be one for the record books! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location Southeast Ks Age 60 Posts 19 This might be one for the record books! Has anyone ever seen anything like this! This is #1 piston and combustion chamber in my '96 900 ZXI. This piston is not stock part, different than the other two. The craziest part is, there is no sign of the missing material anywhere. Attached Images CE825E9.jpg (2.22 MB, 17 views)

CE825E9.jpg (2.22 MB, 17 views) 46A0D73D.jpg (1.77 MB, 15 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 2,152 Re: This might be one for the record books! look or shake the exhaust pipe and water box. Look in the transfer/boost ports as well. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Scottie Mac Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules