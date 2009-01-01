Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Matching Pumps?? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 37 Posts 59 Blog Entries 1 Matching Pumps?? Does a 1996 SPX and a 1994 XP have the same pump? Are they interchangeable? Thanks for any help! #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2012 Location NC Posts 228 Re: Matching Pumps?? They should both be 140mm pumps but props will be different. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 37 Posts 59 Blog Entries 1 Re: Matching Pumps?? Cool thanks! Might be time to upgrade the prop! #4 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 593 Re: Matching Pumps?? Try this link - https://www.atlanticjetsport.com/ind...uct_list&c=411 #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,985 Re: Matching Pumps?? Prop should work fine.



Not a lot of dif between the 650-720 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules