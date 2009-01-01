|
Matching Pumps??
Does a 1996 SPX and a 1994 XP have the same pump? Are they interchangeable? Thanks for any help!
Re: Matching Pumps??
They should both be 140mm pumps but props will be different.
Re: Matching Pumps??
Cool thanks! Might be time to upgrade the prop!
Re: Matching Pumps??
Prop should work fine.
Not a lot of dif between the 650-720
