  Today, 07:38 PM #1
    Jeelwell
    PWCToday Regular
    Matching Pumps??

    Does a 1996 SPX and a 1994 XP have the same pump? Are they interchangeable? Thanks for any help!
  Today, 08:07 PM #2
    WhiskeyD
    Re: Matching Pumps??

    They should both be 140mm pumps but props will be different.
  Today, 08:25 PM #3
    Jeelwell
    Re: Matching Pumps??

    Cool thanks! Might be time to upgrade the prop!
  Today, 08:48 PM #4
    mgoheen
    Re: Matching Pumps??

    Try this link - https://www.atlanticjetsport.com/ind...uct_list&c=411
  Today, 08:54 PM #5
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Matching Pumps??

    Prop should work fine.

    Not a lot of dif between the 650-720
