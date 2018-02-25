Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Drop nozzle! Help!!!!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location Boynton Beach Age 43 Posts 8 Drop nozzle! Help!!!!!! I am looking for a drop nozzle cable. Its for a seadoo hx but most will work. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2002 Location Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!' Age 39 Posts 12,809 Blog Entries 1 Re: Drop nozzle! Help!!!!!! What type is it? R&D? Red top?



If you want to dump that crappy cable crap and go to Hydro... I just released a beautiful system capable of 34mm of articulation.



Pardon my ignorance but I do not know. It looks like the original manual adjust was replace with a cable and handle. How can I tell what kind?

Pricing and colors available?

