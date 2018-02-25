|
|
-
Drop nozzle! Help!!!!!!
I am looking for a drop nozzle cable. Its for a seadoo hx but most will work.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Drop nozzle! Help!!!!!!
What type is it? R&D? Red top?
Sent from my SM-G955U using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Drop nozzle! Help!!!!!!
If you want to dump that crappy cable crap and go to Hydro... I just released a beautiful system capable of 34mm of articulation.
Sent from my SM-G955U using Tapatalk
-
Re: Drop nozzle! Help!!!!!!
Pardon my ignorance but I do not know. It looks like the original manual adjust was replace with a cable and handle. How can I tell what kind?
-
Re: Drop nozzle! Help!!!!!!
Pricing and colors available?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules