  Today, 02:08 PM #1
    sgkeen
    sgkeen is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Boynton Beach
    Age
    43
    Posts
    8

    Drop nozzle! Help!!!!!!

    I am looking for a drop nozzle cable. Its for a seadoo hx but most will work.
  Today, 02:23 PM #2
    Minnetonka4me
    Minnetonka4me is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Minnetonka4me's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!'
    Age
    39
    Posts
    12,809
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Drop nozzle! Help!!!!!!

    What type is it? R&D? Red top?

    Sent from my SM-G955U using Tapatalk
    Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!!
    Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing
  Today, 02:26 PM #3
    Minnetonka4me
    Minnetonka4me is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Minnetonka4me's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!'
    Age
    39
    Posts
    12,809
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Drop nozzle! Help!!!!!!

    If you want to dump that crappy cable crap and go to Hydro... I just released a beautiful system capable of 34mm of articulation.

    Sent from my SM-G955U using Tapatalk
    Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!!
    Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing
  Today, 02:32 PM #4
    sgkeen
    sgkeen is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Boynton Beach
    Age
    43
    Posts
    8

    Re: Drop nozzle! Help!!!!!!

    Pardon my ignorance but I do not know. It looks like the original manual adjust was replace with a cable and handle. How can I tell what kind?
  Today, 06:53 PM #5
    sgkeen
    sgkeen is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Boynton Beach
    Age
    43
    Posts
    8

    Re: Drop nozzle! Help!!!!!!

    Pricing and colors available?
