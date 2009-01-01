|
|
-
I dream skis
Prop question
Recently picked up an fx1 and need to figure out what prop I should buy.
It's a 760(701 with 84mm pistons), sbn46 carb, b pipe, girdled head, and 140mm pump conversion.
I'm looking for bottom end pop and saw that impros hooker prop may be a good fit, not sure on pitch though?
Any help would be appreciated, thanks!
