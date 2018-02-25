pxctoday

  Today, 02:41 AM #1
    Xbnew
    Xbnew is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Chicago
    Posts
    1

    SX 650 with big pin 750 fuel system

    Hi All,
    First off, I'm a newbie so bear with me
    So I bought a 650 with a 750 engine in pieces and am putting it together. My question is regarding the plumbing for the fuel system. I have looked at both the 650 and 750 service manuals, but am still confused. My confusion comes with the pulse line. It seems like I have an extra line. The dual keihin carbs have a line running to the block. I assume this is correct? But what I believe is the 650's fuel pump also has a pulse line. Do I just bypass the pump and hook up the lines from the fuel tank and choke to the carbs? I'll post pictures. Thanks for the help! 20180225_001755.jpg20180225_001800.jpg20180225_001709.jpg20180225_001701.jpg
  Today, 03:57 AM #2
    ACP
    ACP is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    Shiocton, Wisconsin
    Age
    40
    Posts
    459

    Re: SX 650 with big pin 750 fuel system

    You don't need the 650 fuel pump anymore. The 650 engine (87-90 650SX) uses an external fuel pump; your carbs on your 750 have a built in fuel pump. Completely remove the 650 pump. The rear carburetor on your 750 is the carburetor with the fuel pump. This carb gets the fuel output line from the selector switch hooked to it,
    and also the vacuum line from the case. The forward carburetor is fed fuel from the rear carburetor. The fuel return line (back to the tank) is hooked to the forward carburetor.
    I haven't worked on a 750 Kawasaki in years, but this is how they are set up
    if I remember correctly, I'm sure someone will chime in if this is
    wrong.
