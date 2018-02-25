Hi All,
First off, I'm a newbie so bear with me
So I bought a 650 with a 750 engine in pieces and am putting it together. My question is regarding the plumbing for the fuel system. I have looked at both the 650 and 750 service manuals, but am still confused. My confusion comes with the pulse line. It seems like I have an extra line. The dual keihin carbs have a line running to the block. I assume this is correct? But what I believe is the 650's fuel pump also has a pulse line. Do I just bypass the pump and hook up the lines from the fuel tank and choke to the carbs? I'll post pictures. Thanks for the help! 20180225_001755.jpg20180225_001800.jpg20180225_001709.jpg20180225_001701.jpg