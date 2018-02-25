Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SX 650 with big pin 750 fuel system #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location Chicago Posts 1 SX 650 with big pin 750 fuel system Hi All,

First off, I'm a newbie so bear with me

So I bought a 650 with a 750 engine in pieces and am putting it together. My question is regarding the plumbing for the fuel system. I have looked at both the 650 and 750 service manuals, but am still confused. My confusion comes with the pulse line. It seems like I have an extra line. The dual keihin carbs have a line running to the block. I assume this is correct? But what I believe is the 650's fuel pump also has a pulse line. Do I just bypass the pump and hook up the lines from the fuel tank and choke to the carbs? I'll post pictures. Thanks for the help! 20180225_001755.jpg20180225_001800.jpg20180225_001709.jpg20180225_001701.jpg Last edited by Xbnew; Today at 02:42 AM . #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2003 Location Shiocton, Wisconsin Age 40 Posts 459 Re: SX 650 with big pin 750 fuel system You don't need the 650 fuel pump anymore. The 650 engine (87-90 650SX) uses an external fuel pump; your carbs on your 750 have a built in fuel pump. Completely remove the 650 pump. The rear carburetor on your 750 is the carburetor with the fuel pump. This carb gets the fuel output line from the selector switch hooked to it,

and also the vacuum line from the case. The forward carburetor is fed fuel from the rear carburetor. The fuel return line (back to the tank) is hooked to the forward carburetor.

I haven't worked on a 750 Kawasaki in years, but this is how they are set up

if I remember correctly, I'm sure someone will chime in if this is

wrong. 2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.



1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.



1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think



1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules