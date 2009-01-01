Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ADA Billet Racing Head 787/800 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2007 Location Toronto, Canada Age 33 Posts 195 ADA Billet Racing Head 787/800 Hi all,



I have a never used ADA Billet Racing Head for a 787/800 engine. Has 43cc domes, will run on premium gas.



Looking for 200 USD + shipping o.b.o.



sd800hdkit-1200x1200.jpg

http://adaracing.com/head-kit-sea-do...xp-gsx-billet/ Hutch



'97 - GSX - Stock, mint condition

'96 GSX, full engine rebuild, custom paint job

