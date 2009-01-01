Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Powder coating #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Michigan Age 45 Posts 2,556 Powder coating Hey guys has anyone done any DYI powder coating on their Jetski parts? I was thinking about investing in a powder coat gun and also a oven to bake them in. I found this oven online which seems to work pretty good.



You must grind off coating where parts bolt together or they will loose up

I've done handle bars, intake grates, and ride plates before. Oven I've used was just an electric toaster oven with the back cut out to fit the parts through - works well for how inexpensive it is.

