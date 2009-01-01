pxctoday

Thread: Powder coating

  Today, 03:27 PM #1
    seadoobutch787
    seadoobutch787 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home seadoobutch787's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    45
    Posts
    2,556

    Powder coating

    Hey guys has anyone done any DYI powder coating on their Jetski parts? I was thinking about investing in a powder coat gun and also a oven to bake them in. I found this oven online which seems to work pretty good.

    https://www.eastwood.com/eastwood-be...SABEgIkq_D_BwE

    Thanks
    Mike
    1997 Seadoo SPX---limited mod
    1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser
    1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV
  Today, 06:18 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    822

    Re: Powder coating

    You must grind off coating where parts bolt together or they will loose up
  Today, 09:52 PM #3
    PiranahIndustries
    PiranahIndustries is online now
    PWCToday Newbie PiranahIndustries's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    38

    Re: Powder coating

    I’ve done handle bars, intake grates, and ride plates before. Oven I’ve used was just an electric toaster oven with the back cut out to fit the parts through - works well for how inexpensive it is.
    1987 JS550/750 Conversion
    1990 550sx - stock
