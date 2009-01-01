Thread: Powder coating

|
Powder coating
Hey guys has anyone done any DYI powder coating on their Jetski parts? I was thinking about investing in a powder coat gun and also a oven to bake them in. I found this oven online which seems to work pretty good.
https://www.eastwood.com/eastwood-be...SABEgIkq_D_BwE
Thanks
Mike
Resident Guru
Re: Powder coating
You must grind off coating where parts bolt together or they will loose up
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Powder coating
I’ve done handle bars, intake grates, and ride plates before. Oven I’ve used was just an electric toaster oven with the back cut out to fit the parts through - works well for how inexpensive it is.
|1987 JS550/750 Conversion
1990 550sx - stock
