Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Buying Jetskis abroad. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2015 Location Ontario, Canada Age 33 Posts 54 Buying Jetskis abroad. Just a quick question for any one that has experience in buying Jetskis abroad.



An empty hull that has no paperwork- can you buy it and take it across the boarder? It's basically salvage and is going to be parted out, any know how to legally do this?



Thanks. Last edited by Davep1984; Today at 02:53 PM . Old = No Parts Left

New = No Part Available Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules