Reed Stuffers for 750Xi twin - Pictures or Info?
I've been around a lot of BP 750 engines, but just got my first SP 750 that I am putting together. I can't find any definitive information on the reed stuffers for the dual carb manifold. Did Kawasaki even use them the first few years of 750 SP production?
This is a -22 cylinder and I was planning on using the correct era dual carb manifold (large port). Not planning on doing any major modification other than cleaning up the ports. This is going into a STS or SS hull.
Ultimately am I really going to see that much performance decrease by using a BP dual carb manifold and stuffers (I have lot of those around)?
Any input would be great.
Thanks
