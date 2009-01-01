Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Reed Stuffers for 750Xi twin - Pictures or Info? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location WA Posts 37 Reed Stuffers for 750Xi twin - Pictures or Info? I've been around a lot of BP 750 engines, but just got my first SP 750 that I am putting together. I can't find any definitive information on the reed stuffers for the dual carb manifold. Did Kawasaki even use them the first few years of 750 SP production?



This is a -22 cylinder and I was planning on using the correct era dual carb manifold (large port). Not planning on doing any major modification other than cleaning up the ports. This is going into a STS or SS hull.



Ultimately am I really going to see that much performance decrease by using a BP dual carb manifold and stuffers (I have lot of those around)?



Any input would be great.



