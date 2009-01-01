Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2006 Waverunner vx110? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location evansville, in Posts 2 2006 Waverunner vx110? Hey guys, I'm considering to buy two 2006 waverunners vx110. they are in good condition as good as you could imagine a 2006 jetski to be. Is $4500 for two jetskis and a trailer a good deal? or should i hold off? thanks #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Crestwood, Ky Age 50 Posts 161 Re: 2006 Waverunner vx110? How many hours and were they rentals?



I bought 2 '08 VX110's with 500ish hours with double trailer for $3600 2 years ago. They were rentals for one year in Florida. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules