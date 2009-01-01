pxctoday

  Today, 12:36 AM #1
    miket11
    miket11 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    evansville, in
    Posts
    2

    2006 Waverunner vx110?

    Hey guys, I'm considering to buy two 2006 waverunners vx110. they are in good condition as good as you could imagine a 2006 jetski to be. Is $4500 for two jetskis and a trailer a good deal? or should i hold off? thanks
  Today, 10:49 AM #2
    Mxzx
    Mxzx is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Crestwood, Ky
    Age
    50
    Posts
    161

    Re: 2006 Waverunner vx110?

    How many hours and were they rentals?

    I bought 2 '08 VX110's with 500ish hours with double trailer for $3600 2 years ago. They were rentals for one year in Florida.
