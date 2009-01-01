|
2006 Waverunner vx110?
Hey guys, I'm considering to buy two 2006 waverunners vx110. they are in good condition as good as you could imagine a 2006 jetski to be. Is $4500 for two jetskis and a trailer a good deal? or should i hold off? thanks
Re: 2006 Waverunner vx110?
How many hours and were they rentals?
I bought 2 '08 VX110's with 500ish hours with double trailer for $3600 2 years ago. They were rentals for one year in Florida.
