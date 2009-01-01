|
|
-
2007 Yamaha FX HO purchase
I am interested in a 2007 Yamaha FX HO with MR1 engine
2 owner ski, freshwater only, very clean, well maintained with trailer.
60 Hrs
Avg nada retail $5645.00
Seller asking $6800.00 trailer included
How much additional value should I place on the ski being in better shape than most other 2007's?
Thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- williamjr
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules