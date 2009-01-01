Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 Yamaha FX HO purchase #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location NC Age 47 Posts 3 2007 Yamaha FX HO purchase I am interested in a 2007 Yamaha FX HO with MR1 engine

2 owner ski, freshwater only, very clean, well maintained with trailer.

60 Hrs

Avg nada retail $5645.00



Seller asking $6800.00 trailer included

How much additional value should I place on the ski being in better shape than most other 2007's?



